Temporary relief for Chennai tenement residents as Madras HC stays demolition for two weeks

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board from carrying out the eviction of 300 tenements at Mandaveli till October 13. The petitioner Pennurimai Iyakkam moved an urgent plea at the court to prevent the demolition activity until the completion of this academic year.

The petitioner stated that the residents have to make alternative arrangements to relocate and also to find new schools for their children’s education. The two-member bench of justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha admitting the plea ordered an interim stay in the demolition activity carried out by the board until October 13.

The petitioner's counsel SS Vasudevan contended that the slum clearance board did not give any prior notice and are seeking to evict the residents violating the principles of natural justice.

There are totally around 300 families of which 120 are still living there. There are around a hundred children who are attending schools and are now facing difficulty due to the eviction, said the petition.

He further added that the residents are seeking time only due to the pandemic and sudden eviction will cause immense danger to their lives and livelihoods.

"In the middle of the pandemic, the residents have lost their jobs and do not have any means to immediately search for accommodation especially with aged citizens and children whose schools are likely to reopen soon," argued the counsel.

The bench granted the interim stay till October 13 and directed the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance to file a detailed report on it.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Tamil Nadu, called for a detailed report from the Managing Director, TNSCB, within two weeks.

The case was taken up by SHRC member Durai Jayachandran based on a petition from residents of the tenements in Mandaveli. Residents had sought a shifting allowance of Rs 10,000 and a time of six months to move.