Nerkundram drain works a nightmare for Chennai motorists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Water’s bid to provide underground sewage connections in Nerkundram has become a nightmare for the motorists. A road dug up for the works has made it difficult to navigate the stretch.

Senthil, a local resident, said the work has been moving at snail’s pace. “It is more than three-to-four weeks and the work on a crucial stretch is yet to be completed. With Koyambedu Market road sealed till 9.30 am, office-goers are finding it tough to use the road which links Nerkundram to Kaliamman Kovil Street,” he added.

Due to rains, the roads have become slushy and at night it is dangerous to travel on it. When Express raised the issue with a top Chennai Metro water official, he said that trenches will be covered soon. He said work for sewage network in Nerkundram was to be completed by June. Due to Covid-19, the work has been affected, he added.

An official involved with the project said the work will be finished in the next three to seven days. “We were able to complete only 25 per cent of laying the underground sewage network. The entire project is likely to be completed by 2021, the official added.