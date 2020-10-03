Wildlife Week inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department inaugurated wildlife week celebrations through video conference on Friday. The inaugural programme was presided over by Forest Minister Dindulgal C Sreenivasan.

Wildlife Week is observed from October 2 to 8 in a grand manner, but this year due to Covid-19, competitions were organised online. To encourage student participants best entries will be given prizes, a press release from the Forest Department said.

The Forest Department also has planned for a variety of activities. Various conferences, webinars, awareness programmes are planned over this week. Various colleges, schools and other institutions are involved to bring students close to these efforts by way of awareness creation through wildlife film screening, essay writing, painting and debate competitions, the release added.

Online quiz competition was also inaugurated during the inaugural function. Interested persons can take this online quiz by connecting to the website www.tnforest.nic.in and www.aazp.in