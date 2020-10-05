Six bike lifters arrested in Chennai; 10 vehicles recovered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers from different parts of the city. Ten vehicles have been recovered from them.

According to police, A Mohammed Shabi (27) of Thanjavur, L Amir Jhan (36) of Virudhunagar and T Sibi (23) of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala would steal bikes following suggestions from friends in a WhatsApp group, and sell them in their native districts.

“Shabi and Sibi became friends and met Amir when they were staying in Mannadi. They would sell the stolen bikes for Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 claiming that the documents were lost,” a police official said.

The suspects were traced with the help of CCTV footage.

In another incident, Porur-SRMC police have arrested two men for stealing bikes in and around Porur and Mangadu. The suspects V Subash (25) and E Kamesh (18) were remanded in judicial custody after two bikes were recovered from them. Similarly, Madhavaram police arrested E Vijay (27) of Ulundurpet and recovered a stolen bike.