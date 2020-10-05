At least 36 kill themselves in Tamil Nadu everyday: NCRB data

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

CHENNAI: For the fourth consecutive year Tamil Nadu stood second in the number of suicides according to National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), with at least 36 people taking the extreme step every day. A total of 13,493 people committed suicides in Tamil Nadu in 2019, giving it a 9.7% share. Maharashtra topped 18,916 suicides and West Bengal stood third with 12,665.

Chennai reported most cases with 2,461 followed by Madurai with 345, Coimbatore 338 and Tiruchirapalli 188. In October, seven from a same family killed themselves in Avadi and a month later, Fathima Latheef, a student from IIT-M killed herself allegedly due to discrimination from faculty.

Tamil Nadu ranks first in family suicides with 43 deaths in 16 separate cases. Similarly, over 914 students took the extreme step in the State, making TN third in student suicides. Tamil Nadu also ranks first in suicides by government staff with 200 cases.

According to the NCRB data, the reason for 50 per cent of suicides in the State are related to family problems followed by illness (18%). The data points that girls below 18 and men between 3--45 are more likely to take the extreme step. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)