STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Social distancing goes for a toss on Chennai suburban trains as govt staff allowed on board

All government employees were allowed to travel on suburban trains on Monday if they showed their identity cards.

Published: 05th October 2020 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Government employees have been allowed to travel in suburban trains in Chennai

Government employees have been allowed to travel in suburban trains in Chennai. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Social distancing norms went for a toss on the workmen special suburban trains operated in Chennai on Monday -- the first day state government employees were also allowed to travel on them.

Though the railways announced that those engaged in essential services had to submit letters issued by the state government to travel on suburban trains, all government employees were allowed to travel on Monday if they showed their identity cards.

As government employees, court staff, transport and Chennai Corporation employees thronged the stations, serpentine queues were seen at the ticket counters of Chengalpattu, Arakkonam and Tiruvallur stations.

During peak hours, trains on the Arakkonam – Chennai and Chengalpattu – Beach sections were packed. "There was no space in the trains. Each and every seat in the coaches was occupied and the rest of the passengers travelled standing without any space," said a government employee.

The travellers said the railways had to increase services during peak hours as it’s nearly impossible to maintain physical distancing while boarding and deboarding. "When over 500 workmen special trains are operated in Mumbai, what stops Southern Railway from increasing services in Chennai? Apart from government employees, staff of private hospitals, doctors and media professionals also should be allowed to travel in suburban specials," said a regular train traveller.

The workmen special trains were introduced in May to ferry railway employees. As the state government relaxed norms, 22 reserved special trains are now being operated. Citing hardships faced by employees engaged in essential services, the state government requested the railways to allow state government staff also to travel on suburban trains. However, suburban train services have not resumed for the general public.

A senior railway official said the number of services will be reviewed depending on the patronage and demand.

Official sources said in the first three days, government staff will be allowed to travel if they have identity cards. Thereafter, travellers have to produce a nomination letter issued by the government for travelling on the trains. "Tickets and monthly season passes will be issued to essential service staff only for the route prescribed in the letter. Travellers will not be allowed to travel on any other routes," said a senior railway official.

Anticipating the rising demand, the railways has increased the suburban services from 30 to 42. The trains are being operated on the Chennai  Beach – Chengalpattu, Chengalpattu – Sulurpetta, Chengalpattu – Gummidipundi, Chennai – Arakkonam and Arakkonam – Jolarpettai sections.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Suburban trains Chennai trai nservices
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp