COVID-19 containment zones in Chennai rise to 42, Ambattur tops list with 21

Chennai currently has 12,560 active cases which is seven percent of the total tally while 91 percent of the infected have been discharged

Published: 06th October 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Chennai rose from 10 to 42 in just two days as the city keeps recording close to 1400 cases daily.

Ambattur Corporation Zone has the most number of containment zones -- 21 -- while Teynampet, Alandur and Adyar have four containment zones each.

In Ambattur zone, areas with streets having more than five index cases include Moggappair East, Padi, Thirumangalam, Korattur and Anna Nagar West Extension.

The city currently has 674 streets with active COVID-19 cases and among them, Ambattur, Kodambakkam and Teynampet zones have streets with more than 50 cases.

The five zones in north Chennai -- Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram -- have 195 streets with active cases, while the Central Chennai zones of Thiruvika Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam have 341 streets with active cases.

In comparison, the South Chennai zones of Valsaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur have only 138 streets with active cases.

Chennai currently has 12,560 active cases which is seven percent of the total tally while 91 percent of the infected have been discharged.

More from Chennai.
Comments

