Gold worth Rs 34L seized at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Customs foiled bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 34.2 lakh and arrested one person. On Sunday night, Ajmeer Khan Syed Ali (20), Rasikali Mohamed Musthafa (33) both of Ramanathapuram, and Mansoor Alikhan (29) of Nagapattinam arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight IX 1644. They were stopped on suspicion of carrying gold. On questioning, they confessed to be carrying gold paste bundles concealed in rectum. On personal search, a total six bundles (two each) were recovered. A total of 653-gm gold worth Rs 34.23 lakh was extracted.