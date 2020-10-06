STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Nearly 70 per cent of beds for COVID-19 patients are occupied in Chennai hospitals

In the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, doctors said there has been an increase in admissions since the last week of September

Published: 06th October 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

Of the 1600 beds allotted for COVID-19 patients, about 1200 are full in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (File photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 70 per cent of the beds for COVID-19 patients in Chennai's government hospitals are full as close to 1400 positive cases are recorded daily in the city. The scene is similar in private hospitals too.

Of the 1600 beds allotted for COVID-19 patients, about 1200 are full in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, one of the biggest government hospitals in the city. "Almost all of the admitted patients have severe symptoms," said the hospital dean Dr Therani Rajan.

In the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, doctors said there has been an increase in admissions since the last week of September. "Of the 500 beds for COVID-19 patients, 400 are full. Ten beds are available in the ICU," said Dr P Vasanthamani, dean of the hospital.

While the two main government hospitals in south and central Chennai have about 70 percent occupancy, only close to 30 percent beds are occupied at the Stanley Medical College Hospital in north Chennai. Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Ganesh said that only 420 beds out of the 1200 are occupied at the hospital.

"There has been a sharp decline of bed occupancies in north Chennai as the areas here had an early peak," said Dr Ganesh. He said that as many as 450 patients are admitted in the care centers under the hospital.

In the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar estate, about 60 percent beds are occupied, said officials there. Doctors say there has been a fall in occupancies during August and early September but now cases are coming back.

"The majority of cases come from the city itself while a few are from neighbouring districts. There won't be any shortage of beds here as all government hospitals are well-equipped to handle a spike," an official with the Directorate of Public Health said.

Of the 56 private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, close to 30 have about 70 percent occupancy while some well-known hospitals are running full.

According to government data, all 90 beds in Apollo's Greams Road branch are full while 81 are full of the 90 available in its Vanagaram branch. In Kauvery Hospital, all 75 available beds are full.

MIOT, Gleneagles Global Health City, MGM Healthcare and Medway hospitals all have more than 70 percent occupancy.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Chennai hospitals
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Agraj Sethi
    correction
    1 day ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp