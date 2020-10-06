Nearly 70 per cent of beds for COVID-19 patients are occupied in Chennai hospitals

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 70 per cent of the beds for COVID-19 patients in Chennai's government hospitals are full as close to 1400 positive cases are recorded daily in the city. The scene is similar in private hospitals too.

Of the 1600 beds allotted for COVID-19 patients, about 1200 are full in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, one of the biggest government hospitals in the city. "Almost all of the admitted patients have severe symptoms," said the hospital dean Dr Therani Rajan.

In the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, doctors said there has been an increase in admissions since the last week of September. "Of the 500 beds for COVID-19 patients, 400 are full. Ten beds are available in the ICU," said Dr P Vasanthamani, dean of the hospital.

While the two main government hospitals in south and central Chennai have about 70 percent occupancy, only close to 30 percent beds are occupied at the Stanley Medical College Hospital in north Chennai. Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Ganesh said that only 420 beds out of the 1200 are occupied at the hospital.

"There has been a sharp decline of bed occupancies in north Chennai as the areas here had an early peak," said Dr Ganesh. He said that as many as 450 patients are admitted in the care centers under the hospital.

In the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar estate, about 60 percent beds are occupied, said officials there. Doctors say there has been a fall in occupancies during August and early September but now cases are coming back.

"The majority of cases come from the city itself while a few are from neighbouring districts. There won't be any shortage of beds here as all government hospitals are well-equipped to handle a spike," an official with the Directorate of Public Health said.

Of the 56 private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, close to 30 have about 70 percent occupancy while some well-known hospitals are running full.

According to government data, all 90 beds in Apollo's Greams Road branch are full while 81 are full of the 90 available in its Vanagaram branch. In Kauvery Hospital, all 75 available beds are full.

MIOT, Gleneagles Global Health City, MGM Healthcare and Medway hospitals all have more than 70 percent occupancy.