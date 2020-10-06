Number of containment zones triple in a day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of containment zones in the city tripled in a day, according to data released by the Chennai Corporation on Monday. While there were 10 containment zones on Sunday, the number rose to 36 on Monday. According to the data, the highest number of containment zones (16) were reported in Ambattur zone. The zone did not have any containment zones as on Sunday. Alandur and Adyar reported four each, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar and Kodambakkam three each, Teynampet and Sholinganallur zones, two each and Anna Nagar and Valasaravakkam, one each.