STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

UnwanTED Talks in science & tech

Another key aspect driving this change is that the speakers are not people steeped in the field for decades and already have a string of accolades and recognition to their names.

Published: 06th October 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘You don’t love science, you’re looking at its butt when it walks away’ proclaims a favourite Cyanide & Happiness panel. But, Gururag Kalanidhi isn’t one of them. Going by the same panel, he is one of those people who truly love science — ones who “spend their lives studying the tedious little bits as well as the big flashy parts”. From dropping out of a course in Chemical Engineering to making a career (at least for now) in product marketing, his life has taken quite a few turns. Yet, his passion for science has seen him through all these transitions. It’s in the earnest interest to share this thirst for scientific conversations that led him to begin his project — unwanTed Talks. 

“The intention is to initiate conversations on science and technology,” begins the 27-year-old. “When you look at things like politics, there’s already a lot of conversation that is happening. People are affected by it in their daily lives and so, take an active interest in it. When it comes to science, it’s a very personal thing — while some people have interest in some domain, a lot of people don’t know what they are missing out on,” he narrates. 

With this purpose in mind, unwanTed Talks brings to the stage people from several fields of science; the ones doing incredibly interesting work but that you probably would never get to hear otherwise. In two months and five episodes, his speakers have hit upon subjects like microwave photonics and its applications in telecommunications and defence, DNA profiling and analysis (including products that aid in the detection of cancer), and hybrid propulsion in rockets. 

Even as each episode begins with the kind of science that goes right over your head, it still draws you in, hanging on to every word of the speaker and eventually making some sense of it in your head. And that’s precisely the point, says Gururag. “Only when you find something at such an advanced level do you say “Hey, I don’t know this...what is this?” If you’re tuned into a talk and you don’t understand something, the first thing you do is Google it. I want this for folks who come to my sessions. If you don’t understand something, I’m glad you don’t — please go check it out. I don’t want to talk to people who already know what I’m talking about. Then, it’s just bouncing off each other. I want this to go to somebody who hasn’t heard of it and it triggers something in them. That is where change happens,” he elaborates.

Another key aspect driving this change is that the speakers are not people steeped in the field for decades and already have a string of accolades and recognition to their names. They are (for the most part) young people — PhD scholars, research students, scientists just beginning their career and the like. All of them are in very diverse areas of work that doesn’t make it to the mainstream. “This is likely to come to the mainstream only when someone, say, makes a product out of it ten years down the line. Nobody gives them the attention they deserve now; they don’t get a platform to talk. My intent was to get these people onboard and see how their industry is progressing. And all my speakers connected to the fact that STEM study or conversation around it is important, and so wanted to be a part of this,” he explains. 

Armed with Facebook Live, Gururag plans to continue to bring scientific conversations from the closed confines of academic circles and peer-reviewed panels to the open forum. Next time around, you may very well find a chemist waxing eloquence about the research into wonder drugs or a deep-sea diver talking about his time with octopuses. So, stay tuned.

For updates, visit 
Facebook page: Gururag Kalanidhi or follow #unwantedtalkswithgururagkalanidhi

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp