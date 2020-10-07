Fire triggered by cigarette claims a life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 81-year-old man was found dead in his room allegedly due to fire caused by a cigarette butt. According to the police, the deceased identified as Balakrishnan from Ramar Koil Street in Thiruninravur stays in the second floor of a building while his two sons stay on the ground and first floor, with their families.

“On Monday night one son noticed smoke in the second floor and rushed in to check. Much to his horror, the entire room was on fire,” said a police officer.

Fire and rescue personnel from Avadi rushed to the spot and put out the fire. They found Balakrishnan lying with burn injuries.

He was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Thiruninravur police registered a case.