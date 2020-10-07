For deft digits

CHENNAI: Trigger finger, pinky fingers, carpal tunnel, texting thumb...images of bent, dented, and deformed finger conditions have been floating about social media in the past few months — thanks to the pain of pandemic- forced work-from-home policy that has increased our use of gadgets. “Whether you have a pain in the shoulder, forearm, wrist or finger, everything’s related.
Invest in a smiley ball, hand gripper, and TheraBand (resistence band). Have them by your side. Do a simple set of exercises for a few minutes every hour. Problems in fingers can be attributed to other comorbidities in the body, unless it’s a serious condition. But having a good vitamin D level is basic,” says Dr M Anand, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Fortis Malar Hospital. He walks us through a few simple exercises to keep our fingers free from stress.
Make a fist
- Make a gentle fist, wrapping your thumb over your fingers.
- Hold for 30 to 60 seconds. Release and spread your fingers wide.
- Repeat with both hands at least four times.
Finger stretch
- Place your hand on a table or any flat surface, palm facing up/down.
- Gently straighten your fingers as flat as you can against the surface without forcing your joints.
- Hold for 30 to 60 seconds and then release.
- Repeat at least four times with each hand.
Claw stretch
- Hold your hand out in front of you, palm turned towards you.
- Bend your fingertips down to touch the base of each finger joint. Your fngers should look a little like claws.
- Hold for 30 to 60 seconds and release.
- Repeat at least four times on each hand.
Finger lift
- Place your hand flat on a table or any flat surface, palm facing down.
- Gently lift one finger at a time off of the table and then lower it.
- You can also lift all your fingers and thumb at once, and then lower.
- Repeat eight to 12 times on each hand.
Grip strengt hener
- Hold a soft ball in your palm and squeeze it as hard as you can.
- Hold for a few seconds and release.
- Repeat 10 to 15 times on each hand.
- You can also pinch the soft foam ball or some putty between the tips of your fingers and your thumb for variation.
- It improves blood circulation
Thumb flex
- Start with your hand out in front of you, palm facing upwards.
- Extend your thumb away from your other fingers as far as you can. Then bend your thumb across your palm so it touches the base of your little finger.
- Hold for 30 to 60 seconds.
- Repeat at least four times with both thumbs.