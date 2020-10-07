For deft digits

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Trigger finger, pinky fingers, carpal tunnel, texting thumb...images of bent, dented, and deformed finger conditions have been floating about social media in the past few months — thanks to the pain of pandemic- forced work-from-home policy that has increased our use of gadgets. “Whether you have a pain in the shoulder, forearm, wrist or finger, everything’s related.

Invest in a smiley ball, hand gripper, and TheraBand (resistence band). Have them by your side. Do a simple set of exercises for a few minutes every hour. Problems in fingers can be attributed to other comorbidities in the body, unless it’s a serious condition. But having a good vitamin D level is basic,” says Dr M Anand, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Fortis Malar Hospital. He walks us through a few simple exercises to keep our fingers free from stress.

Make a fist

Make a gentle fist, wrapping your thumb over your fingers. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds. Release and spread your fingers wide. Repeat with both hands at least four times.

Finger stretch

Place your hand on a table or any flat surface, palm facing up/down. Gently straighten your fingers as flat as you can against the surface without forcing your joints. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds and then release. Repeat at least four times with each hand.

Claw stretch

Hold your hand out in front of you, palm turned towards you. Bend your fingertips down to touch the base of each finger joint. Your fngers should look a little like claws. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds and release. Repeat at least four times on each hand.

Finger lift

Place your hand flat on a table or any flat surface, palm facing down. Gently lift one finger at a time off of the table and then lower it. You can also lift all your fingers and thumb at once, and then lower. Repeat eight to 12 times on each hand.

Grip strengt hener

Hold a soft ball in your palm and squeeze it as hard as you can. Hold for a few seconds and release. Repeat 10 to 15 times on each hand. You can also pinch the soft foam ball or some putty between the tips of your fingers and your thumb for variation. It improves blood circulation

Thumb flex