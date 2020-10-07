Madras High Court wonders how students can be declared passed without clearing their exams

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday wondered how college students can be declared passed without clearing their exams. The two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayana and R Hemalatha made the oral observations when hearing a plea filed by former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University E Balagurusamy. The plea had challenged the Tamil Nadu government's decision to cancel the arrear exams for final year college students and award them degrees.

The court also said that there will be consequences if students come filing pleas supporting the government decision on the cancellation of arrears. The court said that in such a case, the list of arrears in all the semesters and their board exam marks will be sought from the students.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in its submissions stated that the exemption from arrear exams as granted by the state government is not as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

The council also said, "The council has not issued any exemption for students from appearing for the examinations and pursuing their studies for the next year without being assessed by exams. Degrees cannot be awarded to a student who has failed to clear a large number of arrears. This is not acceptable in the industry too."

The court also observed that it cannot take a different stand from that of an expert body like the AICTE. The court, prior to adjourning the plea, also said it is saddening that several students who have passed engineering are working as food delivery agents.

The court issued a notice to the University Grants Commission to respond and adjourned the next hearing in the case to November 20.