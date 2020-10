Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on October 9. Here's the full list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of the Porur area between 9 am and 2 pm on Friday (October 9). Supply will be restored by 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas is as follows:

Porur area: Part of Kundrathur Main Road, Arcot road, BT Nagar, Rajagopalapuram, Trunk Road, RE Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Mangala Nagar, Kaviya Garden, Vigneswara Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Madananthapuram, Mugalivakkam Main Road.