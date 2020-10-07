STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Take a deep breath & blow into straw: Breath analysers are back in biz

After a gap of more than six months, the traffic police in Chennai have started deploying breath analyser to catch drunk drivers.

Published: 07th October 2020 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

The Chennai City police testing a driver for drunken driving, taking into serious consideration the practice of physical distancing during the pandemic times

By Sindhuja jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gap of more than six months, the traffic police in Chennai have started deploying breath analyser to catch drunk drivers. The practice was temporarily stopped over fears of Covid spread when the pandemic was still in its nascent stage. Now, as the cases are surging without any sign of abatement, the redeployment of breath analyser could prove to be a risky exercise.  

Arachanaa Sekar, a city-based activist, said she was “shocked” to see the way a traffic personnel was using the breath analyser on Cathedral Road on September 19.  “The policeman was not wearing gloves. He was using his hands to remove the strips on which the motorists had blown.

He would end up using the same hand to replace the strip, posing a risk to another motorist or to himself,” she said. “Is it so important to do breath analyser test during the Covid time? This would put the traffic police in continuous contact with everyone who is driving. Also, the discarded strips were carelessly thrown to a corner of the road,” she said.

A government doctor said it is doubtful if the single-use mouth pipes in breath analyser would be replaced every time. “If they accidently forget to change it, the next person using the device could be at risk.” Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam said he would look into the matter. “It is not advisable to use breath analyser now. If at all the police want to check, they can take the person concerned to a hospital,” he said. 

Public health expert Dr K Kolandaswamy said the police should maintain a certain distance from the motorists when they blow the air. The official should also wear a face mask. If they follow these precautions, then the device can be used.” A senior police officer said they are following the standard operating procedure (SOP) given by the Health Department.

“As per the SOP, the breath analyser will be fixed on the police vehicle. The user has to get down from the vehicle, blow the air and discard the strip in the bin kept next to the vehicle. The users should take new strips and fix it by themselves.

The police will just monitor them from a distance and will be wearing masks and face shields.” The Director of Public Health, however, said they have not issued any particular advisory for using breath analysers. He further said it is very important to have interdepartmental coordination while fighting such a pandemic.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Breath analysers
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp