Tiruvottiyur leads Chennai's 15 zones in COVID-19 fatality rate

In Tiruvottiyur, 2.68% of those affected by COVID-19 have died so far. The city overall has recorded a fatality rate of 1.89%.

Published: 07th October 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai.

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even with a comparatively lower number of senior citizens and people with comorbidities, Tiruvottiyur continues to lead the city’s 15 zones in the COVID-19 fatality rate.

When contacted, officials in the zone maintained that a large number of the deaths were of people with comorbidities.

However, the detailed survey carried out by the city corporation to assess vulnerable areas in the city showed that around 14.6% of the zone had reported comorbidities while zones like Alandur had a much higher percentage of people (21.6%) suffering from comorbidities. But, in Alandur, only 1.56% deaths were reported, lower than the city’s average.

The zone has constantly been among those recording the highest fatality rate, at least for the last three months.

According to corporation officials, the incidence of COVID-19 among those with comorbidities may be higher in the zone, which has a sizable number of slums, when compared to other zones.

“The density of population in certain pockets aids the spread of the disease among those with comorbidities and senior citizens easily. This eventually leads to a high number of deaths,” said a corporation official.

"Our analysis has not shown any alarming trend so far. The number of cases has been brought under control," the official added.

Teynampet, which has the highest number of residents in the vulnerable category -- senior citizens and those with comorbidities -- has the second highest COVID-19 fatality rate at 2.55%.

Sholinganallur, the youngest zone with only 1.9% of its surveyed population above 60 years and only around 3% suffering comorbidities, continues to record one of the least percentages of deaths at 0.82%.

