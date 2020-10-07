Vijayakant showing significant improvement, says hospital after post-COVID follow-up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Founder and General Secretary of the DMDK Vijayakant who was discharged last week after being treated for COVID-19 underwent 'radiological assessment' at a private hospital on Wednesday as part of a planned follow-up.

A medical bulletin issued by the MIOT Hospital said, "Consistent with planned follow-up for COVID-19, A Vijayakant underwent radiological assessment that showed significant improvement. He is being discharged shortly from hospital."

But till late evening he was not discharged, confirmed a hospital source. Vijayakant along with his wife Premalatha Vijayakant had been admitted to the MIOT Hospital for COVID-19 treatment. They were discharged on October 3.

Minutes after Vijayakant was readmitted to the hospital, the party issued a statement that he was admitted for a second review. "He is in good health. Don't believe rumours related to the captain's health condition," the statement said.