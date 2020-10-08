STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai residents may now take smart bikes home under long term rentals

Smart bikes kept on the footpath outside Thirumangalam Metro station in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now, city residents may be able to take their smart bikes home, instead of leaving them at the docking stations after a ride, with a long-term rental programme.

"Residents may be apprehensive about using a new bike everyday for their commute, although we sanitise them regularly. So, we have introduced a long-term rental programme where they can have one dedicated cycle that only they use," said an official with Smart Bike.

Residents may rent the bikes for as long as a month by paying Rs 999 or for a fortnight for Rs 599 or for a week for Rs 299.

Moreover, the city Corporation is set to conduct a 'Handlebar survey' on Saturday in which the public may also participate, said Smart city officials.

A group of cyclists will start their trip from the Little Mount Metro and ride until the Corporation park in MRC Nagar, Raja Annamalai Puram and report the challenges they faced along the way, including potholes and unfriendly roads.

"With the same start and end point, three routes have been identified- one is a seven kilometre route, the other would be nine kilometres and another 10-kilometre-long route. We welcome residents to participate," said the official.

The city corporation is also looking to include electric bicycles to its fleet of smart bikes, which will have electric motors of varying capacities to help propulsion, typically at a speed of 25-32 kmph.

At present it has 500 smart bikes across the city and is set to introduce 1000 more- 500 E bikes and another 500 mid-generation bikes, said officials.
 

