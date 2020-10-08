Kilambakkam bus terminus likely to open soon

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new mofussil bus terminus at Kilambakkam, for which the foundation stone was laid last year, may open partially for public in the beginning of next year. According to official sources, construction works, which were initially hit due to non-availability of migrant workforce, has now resumed. Efforts are on to open the terminus partially before Assembly elections.

“The plan is to open a part of the bus terminus that would cater to local buses first. Later, the part that would cater to South-bound buses will be launched. The Rs 393.74 crore terminus is coming up in an area of 44.74 acres. The built-up area would be 6.40 lakh sq ft,” a source told Express.

The new terminus is expected to cater to about 1.5 lakh passengers with a parking space for 250 buses, 270 cars and 3,500 two-wheelers. After project completion, all buses to south districts would depart from Kilambakkam. A separate bus stand for operating city buses to Koyambedu and other parts of the city has also been proposed in a five-acre land.

The bus terminus will have escalators as well as a separate facility for mothers to breastfeed. It will also have dormitories for bus crew, a waiting hall for bus passengers and other facilities. By next year, Kilambakkam will emerge as Chennai’s new transport hub as the Metro Rail is also extending the airport stretch by another 16 km to Kilambakkam. It is learnt that field surveys to acquire land for the project have begun. “The extension of Metro’s airport corridor will take time,” official sources said.