STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Kilambakkam bus terminus likely to open soon

The new mofussil bus terminus at Kilambakkam, for which the foundation stone was laid last year, may open partially for public in the beginning of next year.

Published: 08th October 2020 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

SETC, TN buses, Tamil nadu state transport buses

SETC buses at Koyambedu bus stand in the city. | ( Photo | EPS )

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new mofussil bus terminus at Kilambakkam, for which the foundation stone was laid last year, may open partially for public in the beginning of next year. According to official sources, construction works, which were initially hit due to non-availability of migrant workforce, has now resumed. Efforts are on to open the terminus partially before Assembly elections.

“The plan is to open a part of the bus terminus that would cater to local buses first. Later, the part that would cater to South-bound buses will be launched. The Rs 393.74 crore terminus is coming up in an area of 44.74 acres. The built-up area would be 6.40 lakh sq ft,” a source told Express.

The new terminus is expected to cater to about 1.5 lakh passengers with a parking space for 250 buses, 270 cars and 3,500 two-wheelers. After project completion, all buses to south districts would depart from Kilambakkam. A separate bus stand for operating city buses to Koyambedu and other parts of the city has also been proposed in a five-acre land.

The bus terminus will have escalators as well as a separate facility for mothers to breastfeed. It will also have dormitories for bus crew, a waiting hall for bus passengers and other facilities. By next year, Kilambakkam will emerge as Chennai’s new transport hub as the Metro Rail is also extending the airport stretch by another 16 km to Kilambakkam. It is learnt that field surveys to acquire land for the project have begun. “The extension of Metro’s  airport corridor will take time,” official sources said.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kilambakkam
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp