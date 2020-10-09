Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on October 13, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Royapuram area between 9 am and 2 pm on Tuesday (October 13). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas is as follows:

Royapuram area: MC Road, MS Koil Street, Raman Street, Thoppai Street, Venkatachalam Street, Mosque Street, East, West, North and South Madha Church Street, part of East and West Kalmandapam Road, NRT Salai, Venkatesan 1 to 4 Street, Amman Koil 1 to 8 Street, BC Press Road and surrounding areas.