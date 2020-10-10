1,000th South Korean business traveler arrives in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: South Korean government honoured its 1,000th business traveller visiting Chennai after Consulate General of Republic of Korea in Chennai arranged chartered flights for its nationals to operate their manufacturing facilities during the pandemic.

A Korean Consulate spokesperson said Deputy Consul General H Y Lee welcomed the 1000th business traveller at Chennai Airport since the lockdown. “Given the suspension of international flight and visa restriction imposed in March, the Korean companies faced several difficulties in bringing Korean businessmen and engineers who were in desperate need to operate manufacturing facilities here.

So, the Consulate General of Republic of Korea in Chennai, with special help from States and Central governments, has arranged the landing of charter flights and enabled movement of Korean businessmen and engineers to South India whenever necessary,” a release from Korean Consulate stated. For the safety of the local community, all incoming Korean passengers have to carry Covid negative certificate after taking one or two RT-PCR tests.

Around 300 Korean companies, mostly Hyundai Motors, Kia Motors, Samsung electronics and their vendors, directly employ five lakh people and indirectly create 2 million jobs in South India. The Consulate takes great honour in the way South Korean companies uniquely retained their national employees here and brought in new employees from Korea to ensure smooth business operations and job safety of local Indians while other foreign companies repatriated their nationals, the release stated.