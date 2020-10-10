STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

1,000th South Korean business traveler arrives in Chennai

A Korean Consulate spokesperson said Deputy Consul General H Y Lee welcomed the 1000th business traveller at Chennai Airport since the lockdown.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Dy Consul General of S. Korea in Chennai welcoming the passenger | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: South Korean government honoured its 1,000th business traveller visiting Chennai after Consulate General of Republic of Korea in  Chennai arranged chartered flights for its nationals to operate their manufacturing facilities during the pandemic.

A Korean Consulate spokesperson said Deputy Consul General H Y Lee welcomed the 1000th business traveller at Chennai Airport since the lockdown. “Given the suspension of international flight and visa restriction imposed in March, the Korean companies faced several difficulties in bringing Korean businessmen and engineers who were in desperate need to operate manufacturing facilities here.

So, the Consulate  General of Republic of Korea in Chennai, with special help from States and Central governments, has arranged the landing of charter  flights and enabled movement of Korean businessmen and engineers to South India whenever necessary,” a release from Korean Consulate stated. For the safety of the local community, all incoming Korean passengers have to carry Covid negative certificate after taking one or two RT-PCR tests. 

Around 300 Korean companies, mostly Hyundai Motors, Kia Motors, Samsung electronics and their vendors, directly employ five lakh people and indirectly create 2  million jobs in South India. The Consulate takes great honour in the way South Korean companies uniquely retained their national employees here and brought in new employees from Korea to ensure smooth business operations and job safety of local Indians while other foreign companies repatriated their nationals, the release stated.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Korea Chennai
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp