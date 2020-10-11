Active coronavirus cases in Chennai rise by 4,000 in just a month

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Active coronavirus cases in Chennai has risen by 4,000 within a month as the city is recording close to 1,300 daily cases.

After having 9,883 active cases on September 13, the city's count reached 13,751 on Sunday.

Out of the total 1,82,014 cases in Chennai, 1,64,848 people have been discharged while the death toll stands at 3,415. Tough active cases kept decreasing since June and came down below the 10,000 mark for the first time in September, it has risen by a big margin within a month. The number of people getting discharged also has been lower than the daily new cases for the past two weeks.

Chennai Corporation officials say that more cases are coming up due to the opening up due to increased economic activities. “Cases have not risen by a big margin. There was a period the city was recording around 2,000 cases a day but now it is just around 1,200 a day," an official with the civic body’s public health department said.

The official added that the test positivity rate was below 10 in the city and they expect it to decrease at least to seven percent by the end of this month.

However, the case growth in Chennai for the last seven days has been negative at 0.3 per cent. Alandur and Perungudi Corporation zones are recording a positive case growth of 2.9 and 2.1 percent respectively.



