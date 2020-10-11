STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Illegal bungalows at Muttukadu continue to worry local fishermen

Anguished for over two months, they fear loss of livelihood as demolition gets delayed

Published: 11th October 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

File picture

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The deferring of demolition of the illegal bungalows on Olive Beach layout at Muttukadu has irked the fishermen of neighbouring Karikattukupppam village as they fear loss of livelihood. They are anguished that for the past two months, big boulders of the unauthorised sea wall, being built by the bungalow owners to protect their property from sea erosion, are filling up the Karikattukuppam beach which is used by the fishers to park their boats. 

Murugan, a fishermen leader and petitioner in the case in Madras High Court, told TNIE that every morning sharp-edged rocks of different sizes carpet the coastline. “The high-tide waves bring these rocks and at times they even badly damaged our boats. Everyday, before venturing out for fishing, we are forced to physically remove the rocks. On a few occasions, these rocks lay buried under the shallow waters and when we cast our nets or return with the day’s catch, our fishing gear suffer irreparable damage,” he said. 

There is a thin strip of beach separating the sea and Muttukadu brackish water lagoon, which is maintained by the Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA). Karikattukuppam is located on the leeward side of the lagoon on East Coast Road. Currently, there is not enough space for the fishermen to park their boats and sea erosion has swallowed close to 150 metres of beach in the recent past.  

Vasanth, another fisherman, said they had demanded the government to open a new bar mouth connecting Muttukadu lagoon and sea. “This will allow us to park our boats securely in our village and access the sea through lagoon.” Fishermen said the urgent requirement was to demolish the sea wall and bungalows and free up this fragile coastline from encroachments.

The High Court has already ordered for demolition. “Without wasting any time, the authorities should carry out demolition and protect our livelihood,” the fishermen said. Officials of the TN Coastal Zone Management Authority said though the High Court has dismissed the review petition filed by Olive bungalow owners, the court has ordered deferring of demolition for a period of one month, which ends on October 31. 
 

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muttukadu Olive Beach fishermen
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp