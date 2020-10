Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on October 14, here's the full list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday (October 14). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas is as follows:

Thiruverkadu area: Ponniamman Nagar, Rajan Kuppam, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Metro City, Agragaram.

Chetpet area: Door no. 740 to 809 and 160 to 346 PH Road, PC Hostel Road, Nowroji Road, MC Nicholas Road, Harrington Road, Old Shenoy Nagar, Gurusamy Road, Chetpet, Jaganathapuram, Valluvarkottam High Road, Nungambakkam High Road, Sterling Road, Kothari Road, Jeyalakshmi 1st one part, Nungambakkam, Seethanagar Second Street, Wheat Crafts Road, Sivaganga Road, New Street, Avenue Road, Ponnagipuram, Mangalapuram.

KK Nagar area: KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, MGR Nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Kalaimagal Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Visalakshi Nagar, part of West Mambalam, Brindavan Extension, Nakkeeran Street, Jhafferkhanpet, part of Guindy, West KK Nagar, part of Nesapakkam and part of Vadapalani.