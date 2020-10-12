Why don’t more city people take up cycling?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the increased enthusiasm for cycling during the pandemic, a survey taken by some city-based cyclists has revealed that speeding by motorists remains a cause for concern. Chennai Smart City Limited conducted a ‘Handlebar survey’ on Saturday to get feedback from the cyclists on what can be done to encourage pedalling.

The participants took three routes – from Little Mount Metro Station to Chennai Corporation park in MRC Nagar, covering Sardar Patel Road, Thiru Vi Ka Bridge, West Canal, Adithanar Road, LB Road, OMR Service Road and Indira Nagar.

The survey saw 50 participants, including seven women, of them only a few engaged in cycling as a livelihood necessity, such as travel to workplace. The organisers, however, said they were looking to improve the participation of women and livelihood cyclists, and keeping the survey open for another week.

“We invited those who had taken part in our earlier survey.

We had requested them to bring along with them women and livelihood cyclists they know. About 15 per cent of participants in the survey were women,” said one of the organisers. “Also, we did not want a lot of people gathering because of the Covid situation,” he added.

Moreover, the cyclists found several motorists giving way to them as they pedalled in group. Since this may not be the case when one cycles alone, the survey organisers have asked people to take the same route by the end of a week and report the problems they face.

The Smart City officials said that participation in the survey and the feedback were encouraging. “Corporates can give shower and changing room facilities for cyclists who want to pedal to work,” an official said.