STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's Stanley Hospital gets advanced cancer treatment equipment for faster, better diagnosis

Doctors at the hospital said the machine offers Advanced Computerized Cobalt Tele-therapy. "This is the first such machine to come to a TN government hospital," a senior doctor at the hospital said.

Published: 13th October 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)

Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The radiotherapy department of the Stanley Government Medical College Hospital has got advanced cancer treatment equipment for faster and more accurate diagnosis. It will be used for treatment soon.

Doctors at the hospital said the machine offers Advanced Computerized Cobalt Tele-therapy. "This is the first such machine to come to a TN government hospital," a senior doctor at the hospital said.

"The radiation will be much more accurate in this tele-therapy machine than the routine radiotherapy machines. The treatment time is also much less," said a senior doctor with the hospital.

The doctor said that the machine uses a radioactive form of cobalt for radiation which is efficient in detecting deeply present tumour and cancer cells.

"Normally, chemotherapy is prescribed for patients in early stages of cancer where the cancer cells are killed using drugs, while linear accelerators (LINACS) are used for external radiation therapy. The cobalt operated machines have a powerful beam and much more focused diagnosis," added the doctor.

LINACS are generally used for treating cancer across the globe. They use high energy X-rays or electrons to identify a tumour's shape and destroy cancer cells but have more maintenance expenditure and repairs compared to the cobalt tele-therapy machines.

According to a study published in the Journal of Medical Physics, the cobalt tele-therapy machines have an edge over the linear accelerators because of lower maintenance costs, fewer infrastructure requirements, low power demands and simple quality assurance of the beam parameters.

The study also said that the cobalt tele-therapy machines need less manpower than the LINACS which makes them easier to use.

Fifteen such machines will be coming soon to other government hospitals in the state, an official with the health department said.

At the Stanley Hospital, close to 1700 patients are treated for cancer every year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stanley Hospital Cancer treatment Cancer therapy
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp