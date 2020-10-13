STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study

Experts say lifestyle changes as one of the reasons behind rise; women above 30 urged to take regular check-ups.

Published: 13th October 2020 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Cancer, Breast Cancer

Image used for representational purpose.

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The incidence of breast cancer among women in Chennai has seen a significant increase, according to data from a first-of-its-kind report compiled by the Adyar Cancer Institute and the State Health Department. Experts cited lifestyle changes as one of the factors behind the rise and urged women above the age of 30 to go for regular examinations to screen for breast cancer. 

The Tamil Nadu Cancer Registry report, compiled for 2012-2015, showed that the Crude Incidence Rate (CIR) of breast cancer among women in Chennai was 47.7 for one lakh population of women. The CIR refers to the number of cases occurring in a specified population in a year. 

In contrast, the report, which is to be published in a month, showed that the CIR for Kanniyakumari district is 31.7 per lakh population of women while the figure for the whole State is only 20.7. The Cancer Statistics-2015 by sex showed that the CIR of breast cancer was 22.7 among the 8,706 women surveyed. The CIR of cervical cancer was 17.7 for the 6,788 surveyed women, while it was 4.9 for ovarian cancer among the 1,891 women participants.

“We have finished compiling of the data and it will be published in a month,” said Dr P Sampath, statistician, Adyar Cancer Institute.Dr Sampath also cited data from the ICMR’s National Cancer Registry Programme 2020 which showed that in Chennai, 52 people in  one lakh population got breast cancer, two-fold increase from a decade ago when it was only 26 or 27 per lakh population.

According to the Adyar Cancer Institute’s assistant director Dr R Swaminathan, there are multiple factors that contribute to breast cancer. “The increasing trend is seen not only in urban areas but also in rural areas. This could be because of more urbanisation of rural areas,” Dr Sampath said in a statement.Explaining that the reproductive profile of women had changed in the last 30 years, Dr Swaminathan said late marriage, late childbirth and reduction in breastfeeding are some of the obvious explanations. 

“The only way forward is that women over the age of 30 undergo basic breast screening. We cannot prevent the cancer, but we can detect it early,” he said. To ensure more women get screened, he suggested that there could be a clause before availing health insurance that the claimant should have undergone screening for cancer. 

Dr Naveen Ravel, head of the department of Medical Oncology, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, added that women over the age of 40 must undergo mammograms since there won’t be any pain or discolouration in the early stages.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Breast cancer chennai
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp