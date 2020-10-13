STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No lessons learnt: Authorities 'bury' waste in deep pits on banks of Muttukadu backwaters

The clean-up was undertaken a day after The New Indian Express exposed how the banks of the Muttukadu backwaters were converted into dumpyards by the Padur, Muttukadu and Navalur panchayats

Published: 13th October 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Multiple deep pits were dug and mixed waste was buried underground. (Photo | Express)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Muttukadu backwaters clean-up has started on a most 'unscientific' note. Multiple deep pits were dug and mixed waste was buried underground by contractors engaged in removing illegal landfills close to the Hiranandani Upscale township on Old Mahabalipuram Road, said residents.

The clean-up was undertaken a day after The New Indian Express exposed how the banks of the Muttukadu backwaters were converted into dumpyards by the Padur, Muttukadu and Navalur panchayats.

Eyewitnesses Jose Manavalan and Seshan Krishna Kumar, who are residents of Hiranandani Upscale and fighting for clean Muttukadu backwaters for the past three years, said heavy machinery was brought in on Monday night and eight pits were dug about 10 feet away from the backwaters.

"The wet and highly decomposed mixed waste was filled up in these pits and covered with soil. One portion of the dump was pushed further down south into Padur panchayat limits and a few truckloads were carried out," they said.

70-year-old Manavalan, who is a retired major general, said he came there to lead a peaceful retired life, but instead was forced to chase garbage and sewage vehicles polluting the backwaters. "It's not my job. The local panchayat officials have to protect the waterbody, but ironically they are the ones polluting it. We see a lot of vehicles with government stickers come and dump garbage here."

When contacted, Muttukadu panchayat secretary Elumalai and Thiruporur block development officer Venkataragavan tried to defend their actions. "Because of recent rains, the soil beneath has become loose. When heavy machinery was used to scoop the waste, pits were formed which we covered with dry soil. The waste was not buried underground. We have removed about 50-60 trucks of mixed waste, weighing about 300 tonnes. Another 200 tonnes are remaining, which will be removed in the next two days," they told The New Indian Express.

Elumalai said the panchayat has requested the Chengalpet district administration to identify a transit point for garbage dumping. "It's very difficult to transport the solid waste on a daily basis to Kolathur landfill."

Venkataragavan said dumping along the banks of Muttukadu backwaters was not done by panchayats, but by private contractors bringing waste from across OMR. "We sought police patrolling in the area. We will block the entry points from where the vehicles are entering the backwaters and put CCTV cameras for surveillance."   

Meanwhile, Justice P Jyothimani, chairman of the State Monitoring Committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for Solid Waste Management, told The New Indian Express that a detailed action taken report was sought from the Commissioner of Municipal Administration.

Locals said so far only one dumpyard was being cleared. There was no action on the remaining four illegal dumpyards that have cropped up between the Muttukadu boat house and Navalur along the backwaters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
Comments

