Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on October 15, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on October 15 for maintenance work.

According to a statement from Tangedco, supply will be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Here's the full list of areas:

Perungudi area: Perungudi Industrial Estate, Burma colony, Venkateswara nagar, Neelankarai, Kandanchavadi (part), Pallavakkam, Uttandi, Kazura Garden, Bethel nagar, Manikodi Srinivasa nagar, Senthil nagar, Seevaram, OMR-Perungudi, VSI Estate, Nehru nagar.

Vyasarpadi area: Vysarpadi Industrial Estate BV colony area Sastri nagar, Karimedu, Bharathi nagar, Indragandhi nagar, EH Road, Sanjai nagar, Sathiya nagar, MPM St, Vysar nagar, Shanthi nagar, MM garden, Ganesapuram sundram area, Gandhipuram, Vysarpadi market area, TNSCB quarters, Pallatheru, Magazinpuram, A, B, C Kalyanapuram, Udhayasurian nagar, West cross st, Central cross st, Sharma nagar Quarters, SA colonly, Radiance Apartment, Moorthy nagar st.