When waste gets to doll up

CHENNAI: Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder may be a hackneyed expression but not for Madhumita Karan. On September 27, 2020, New-Delhi-based environmentalist Chitra Mukherjee took to Facebook and shared a post on the NCR Waste Matters page about her maid’s daughter, who makes dolls using corn husk. “I was blown away by the dolls created by Madhumita, my maid’s younger daughter. They were feather-light and came in innovative designs and choice of colours. I did not want her talent to go unnoticed. The least I could do was to encourage her to pursue the art as a serious business,” says Chitra over the phone. The post received an overwhelming response and appreciation from residents from different parts of the country. Some inquired and some others even placed orders for the dolls.

The post also grabbed eyeballs of those sitting miles away in Chennai. As the golu season arrives, orders have been pouring in from the city for Madhumita’s dolls. “Nine people have ordered so far, and each have asked for three or four dolls. I’m so thankful and glad that I will be able to support my family with the money earned,” says an excited Madhumita, who’s pursuing her final year Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History at Delhi University.

Inclined towards art and craft since the age of nine, it was Madhumita’s crafts teacher who introduced her to these dolls and even trained her in making them. After two years of practice, she’s made over 23 models in all shapes and sizes. “All my craft works are made from waste and eco-friendly materials. These dolls are made of dried leaves and husk of a corn cob. You need to soak the husk in water for 10 minutes, dry excess water with a towel, and spread the husks to dry. Using a twine, you need to tie the husks together to form the desired shape. Each doll takes 30-60 minutes to make, depending on the intricacy of the design,” elaborates Madhumita.

The fragility of the medium is the speciality of these dolls. They are available in medium and large sizes ranging from five inches and above. They can be customised and coloured as required. She ensures they are packed in layers of papers inside a cardboard box and shipped carefully to avoid damage.

The art of making corn dolls is an ancient craft that has survived for centuries. These dolls are said to be a popular souvenir in America, and European countries and are often exorbitant. Madhumita’s dolls match up to the original quality, and are priced from Rs 250 to Rs 400.

For details, call: 7678120983

Shipping: across India, 4-6 days