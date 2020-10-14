AMMK treasurer and former TN MLA Vetrivel critical after being hospitalised with COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu MLA and AMMK treasurer Vetrivel is in a critical condition after being hospitalised with COVID-19.

Vetrivel was admitted to the Sri Ramachandra Hospital on October 6 and shifted to the ICU on October 9. "He is on ventilator and continues to be critical," a statement from the hospital said.

Vetrivel was one of the 18 AIADMK MLAs disqualified by Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal for withdrawing support to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in 2017.

He was elected from Perambur Assembly constituency. He is one of the confidants of AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran.