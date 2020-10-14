Ditching despair by weaving words

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stay indoors, do not touch any public surface’ . These words, over the past seven months, have been nothing short of a nightmare. For the most part of my life, I’ve had to stay indoors, locked away from the outside world. I rarely had the chance to talk to people, play, or interact with children of my age when I was younger or do anything that was considered conventionally “social”.

A few months after my birth, I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a congenital disorder that limits the movement of the limbs. While it majorly restricted my mobility, a corrective surgery enabled me to walk with aid. But eventually, I started walking on my own holding walls, railings and lampposts. In a COVID-19 era, touching objects and surfaces sounds scary, right? Well, it is.

After almost three decades of existence, I finally broke out of my shell, came out and became vocal about my journey as a person with cerebral palsy; began interacting with people and carved a niche for myself — as a movie reviewer, writer, and a film enthusiast. I became active on social media and interacted with my followers regularly, and sometimes, these online interactions would develop into beautiful friendships. I used to meet those interested in my work and have conversations with them over a cup of coffee.

All was well until seven months ago, when the coronavirus scare pulled me back into the confines of my home. As a person with cerebral palsy, the chances of contracting infections are seemingly high. To step out of my house and walk without any support is close to impossible, and doing so wouldn’t put just me at risk but my loved ones too. So I have not ventured out, and have stayed put.

The general ignorance and apathy of a major population; not wearing masks and not being mindful of the safety and sanitation protocols are only further being detrimental to those who are vulnerable. For those who don’t have mobility and are wheelchairbound, the situation is more challenging. I wish people would consider altering their attitude and think of others too.

However, I have tried making the best out of my time indoors. A few years ago, after spending time working in corporates, I decided to call it quits and embark on a journey in media and writing — an art I am passionate about. For someone who is differently-abled, disparities and non-inclusion have been a norm while growing up and it’s something I witnessed first-hand in the corporate world too. Though the companies often promise inclusion, it doesn’t translate into action.

From not being given better responsibilities despite being capable, and being denied promotions — I have seen it all. Opting for a career switch and exploring the different nuances and possibilities within the scope of writing has helped me evolve as a person and understand my potential much better. I connect with people through my words. Moreover, I have been happy with the work I do; my peers acknowledge my talent and I get the deserved recognition. The conversations about inclusivity and disabilities should start at school-level to bring about a change. For someone who has never been idle and has worked fulltime, to stay indoors was initially tough.

I had three years of experience in doing subtitling work and decided to put that self-taught skill to use. I started taking projects for YouTube videos and other independent projects and worked on subtitles for the visual form. It’s given me immense satisfaction. After all, who doesn’t like a video with good subtitles? So far, I have done over 100 videos. I’m, perhaps, working more than what I used to. Though the finances have been thin, the work has been gratifying.

I am also working on creating content for my YouTube channel. Celebrity interviews with meaningful conversations about cinema will dot the channel soon. Director Ram, actors Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and George Maryan are some of the creatives, who are on my dream list. Earlier, my routine included participating in and attending open mics and spending a large slice of time at the cinema theatre. This has come to a halt but content on OTT platforms has helped me tide over this period. This is a situation no one anticipated. I have had my share of downtime too.

But, I am grateful for all the opportunities that I have received during this trying time. I recently worked on the subtitles for the promo video of the movie Ka Pae Ranasingam. This is my first movie-based subtitle work and I am thrilled! I am open to such opportunities. The more, the merrier!

Keeping himself busy

Salesh has three years experience in subtitling work. He put this talent to use during the lockdown,

and started taking up projects for YouTube videos and other independent projects and worked on subtitles for the visual form. So far, he has done over 100 videos. He recently worked on the subtitles for the promo video of the movie Ka Pae Ranasingam.

As told to Roshne Balasubramanian Follow Salesh on Facebook: @Salesh Dipak Fernando; Twitter: @SaleshPens