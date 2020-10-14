Madras High Court refuses to allow plea moved by actor Rajinikanth on property tax demand

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to allow a plea moved by actor Rajinikanth challenging the property tax demand by Greater Chennai Corporation of Rs 6.50 lakh for Raghavendra marriage hall at Kodambakkam during the lockdown period.

The court warned the counsel of the petitioner that it will impose costs for wasting court time. The court suggested the petitioner to approach the city corporation by sending them reminders to the representation made.

Justice Anitha Sumanth ordered the counsel to file a memo with the High Court registry to withdraw the plea by evening today.

During the hearing, the judge orally observed that the petitioner has sent a representation to the Corporation only on September 23 over the notice. The petitioner should have exhausted the remedies that are available before approaching the court, she added.

According to the counsel of the petitioner, Vijayan Subramanian contended that the actor has been regular paying property tax for the marriage hall and it was last paid on February 14, 2020.

However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the property remains closed since March 24. The actor in his plea also stated that all the bookings that were made in the marriage hall were cancelled and the money collected as an advance has also been returned as per the instruction of the State government during the pandemic.

Despite following all the norms, the actor on September 10 received an invoice asking to pay Rs 6.50 lakh as property tax for the months April through September.

The actor also said that the Section 105 of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act of 1919 provides for remission of tax if the premises remained vacant for over 30 days and insisted on the benefit to him.

The actor also said that on September 23 he made a representation to the corporation but there was no reply till date. He sought for a direction to the civic body to not levy penalty until disposing of his notice.