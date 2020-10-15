STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

International bidders invited for desalination project

The plant at Perur along ECR is awaiting funds from World Bank

Published: 15th October 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai metro water lorry image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai metro water lorry image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In four years, the city’s thirst will be successfully quenched as the Chennai Metro Water has invited international bidders to build a 400-MLD capacity seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant at Perur along the East Coast Road in Kancheepuram district. It is also awaiting funds from the World Bank for a project aimed at recharging waterbodies with recycled water. 

The desalination plant that may begin operation by 2024 could reduce city’s water troubles to a great extend, a top Metro Water  official told Express. The areas newly added to city limits have increased demand to an estimated 1,100 million litres a day (MLD) of piped water supply. But, at present the Metro Water is even struggling to supply 831 MLD of water to the city. 

Currently, the newly added areas are completely dependent on overhead tanks as well as ground water, which cannot be relied upon during summer months. The bids were called for after the State government accorded administrative sanction to establish the plant for `6,078.4 crore. This  will be the fourth desalination plant for the water board.

The Japan International  Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide financial assistance. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) and submitted it to the  government on July 23 in 2014 seeking financial assistance from JICA. Once the desalination plant becomes operational, the city will be capable of supplying 730 MLD of drinking water. This will be further  supplemented by treating grey water.

The project is being taken up by academic institutions like IIT Madras, where recycled water will be blended with freshwater in lakes and again pumped to be treated and distributed through the supply network. “We will be using IIT’s ultra-filtration membrane — an  important water purification technology used for production of  high purity water — to remove pathogens.

The membrane has an additional carbon filter which removes the residuals, following which it is  ozonated (made free of bacteria),” the official said. The tertiary treatment plants will come up in Nesapakkam and Perungudi, and Chennai will be a role model for cities in usage of grey water for industry as well as drinking water purposes, he added. The city is unlikely to face water crisis during the summer next year, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai desalination plant
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp