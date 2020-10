Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on October 17, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Saturday (October 17). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas is as follows:

Alwarthiru Nagar area: Anbu Nagar, Velan Nagar, Indira Gandhi Nagar, Rama Krishna Salai, New Colony, CV Koil, AVM Avenue, Part of Arcot Road, Gandhi Nagar, Veerappa Nagar, Kaikkan Kuppam, Suresh Nagar.

Chepauk area: TV Station, Triplicane, PWD Complex, Presidency College, TH Road, MAC Stadium, Bells Road, CNK Road, Ezhilagam Complex, Madras University Complex, Walajah Road, Abdul Kareem Street, Vallaba Agraharam Street, OVM Street, Krishnappa Street and Lane and surrounding areas.

Gummidipoondi area: Gummidipoondi Bazaar, New Gummidipoondi, Ma Po Si Nagar, Bypass Road, Munusamy Nagar, SR Kandigai, Thambureddy Palayam, Rettembedu, Rajapalayam, Perianatham, Mangavaram, Appavaram, Choliampakkam, Ayanallur and Enathimelpakkam.