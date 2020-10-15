Pray, fast, feast

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

It’s that time of the year when both revelry and reverence find company in each other. As we invoke the power of Shakti on these nine days, dolls, dhols and dance performances erupt in vibrant colours across cities of India. Festivities also unravel a treasure trove of flavours.

No wonder then that platters of sundal, makhane ki kheer, ghughni, alu khichdi and kadhi fill up tables in many homes. With each region offering its unique specialities, Vaishali Vijaykumar goes on a virtual tour of Gujarati, Kannadiga, Bengali, Tamilian & Punjabi kitchens to give you an excuse to feast this season.

Bhoger thala by Joyadrita Chatterjee

Luchi

Ingredients

All-purpose flour: 500 g

Salt and sugar to taste

Homemade ghee to knead the

dough and fry luchi

Method

Mix all the ingredients to make a pliable dough. Rest it for 15 minutes.

Pinch out small balls and roll them into round, thin circles.

Heat homemade ghee and fry the luchi until it turns nice and fluffy.

Bandhakopir Ghonto

Ingredients

Cabbage: one medium-sized, thinly sliced

Potatoes: two medium, diced

Tomato diced: one large

Green peas: 1/2 cup Cumin seeds and bay leaf for tempering

Salt and sugar to taste

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1 tsp

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Cumin powder: 1 tsp

Mustard oil

Ghee

Bengali garam masala: tsp

Slit green chilli: 2-3

Method

Temper mustard oil with cumin seeds and bay leaf, add the tomatoes and potatoes. Fry well.

Once fried, add the shredded cabbage. Let it cook. Do not add ghee till the end.

Add all the masalas, except Bengali garam masala.

Give it a stir once and then cover cook until all the vegetables come together and are well cooked.

Temper it with ghee, Bengali garam masala and two or three slit green chilies.

This is a perfect accompaniment for luchi.

Paanch Bhaja

Ingredients

Cauliflower florets: 1 cup, small

Ladiesfinger: 1 cup

Pumpkin: 1 cup, thinly sliced

Potato: 1 cup, cut into thin roundels

Ash gourd: one cup, halved

Method

Marinate all in salt and turmeric powder. Fry them well and serve hot with luchi.

Payesh

Ingredients

Full cream milk: 1 litre

Gobindobhog rice (small-grained,

flavoured rice from Bengal mainly

used for pulao, kheer): 1.5 cup

Nolen gur (date or palm jaggery):

50 g-60 g

Raisins for garnish: 1/2 cup

Method

Soak, wash and drain the rice.

Mix it with a spoonful of homemade ghee (this avoids the kheer from sticking at the bottom).

Reduce the milk to half. Add the rice and keep stirring until it is well-cooked.

Break the jaggery and add it to the milk, you will soon notice a beautiful pinkish hue.

Once the kheer thickens, switch off the gas. Garnish it with raisins.

Kayi sasive shavige by Meena Nikhil

Ingredients

Cooked shavige (semiya): 2 cups

To grind:

Mustard: 1.25 tsp

Grated coconut: 1 cup

Red chilli: 5 to 6

Jaggery: Big gooseberry size

Tamarind: Big gooseberry size

Turmeric: 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Water

To Temper

Mustard seeds: 1/4 tsp

Groundnut: handful

Curry leaves: few sprigs

Coconut oil: 2 tsp

Asafoetida: a pinch

Method

Let the cooked shavige cool down.

In a mixer, take the mustard, chilli and salt. Grind till its powdered.

To this, add grated coconut, jaggery, tamarind, turmeric, little water and grind to a coarse paste.

In a pan, heat coconut oil.

Add mustard. Once it splutters add hing, curry leaves and groundnut.

Fry until the groundnut turns golden.

Next, add the ground masala and saute until the raw smell goes off.

Turn off the stove.

This mixture can be stored in the fridge for a week.It can be also be used as a side dish for dosa.

Mix cooked shavige and the cooked masala well.

Spicy, tangy and a little sweetish dish is ready.

Pathir Pheni by Meena Nikhil

Ingredients

Chiroti rava: 2 cups or normal

rava made into powder

Ghee: 4 tsp

Salt: a pinch

Powdered sugar: 1 cup

Rice flour: 2 tsp

Water: 3/4 cup

Oil for frying

Method

Mix the chiroti rava with 2 tbsp ghee and salt.

Crumble and mix well making sure the rava is moist.

Now, add the water slowly and start to knead the dough.

Knead until the rava turns soft and smooth.

Rest the dough for 15 minutes by covering it with a moist cloth.

Take 2 teaspoon rice flour and 2 teaspoon ghee and make it into a paste. Set aside.

After 15 minutes, make 5-6 balls from the dough. Roll each ball as thin as possible.

Now, spread 1 teaspoon of the rice-ghee paste on one rolled dough and then place another layer of the rolled dough on it.

Repeat this process until all the rolled doughs are placed on top of each other with the rice-ghee paste in between. This process is done to get the layers.

Next, roll this into a tight log.

Then cut the log into 1-inch pieces and press gently into a circle shape, sized to fit into your palm.

Deep fry the pieces in mediumhot oil until it turns golden brown.

Remove and drain off excess oil.

Dust the fried chiroti with the powdered sugar.

You can pour badam milk on the fried chiroti too and have it.

Fresh fruit cream kulfi by Geeta Pal

Ingredients

Full cream milk: 3 litres

Fresh cream: 2 litres

Icing sugar: 400 g

Cardamom seeds: 100g

Kewra flowers: 150 ml

Pistachio: 200 g

Chopped saffron: 5 g

Method

Boil milk for about 45 minutes to one hour, until it is reduced by about half. Stir frequently to prevent burning.

Add sugar and stir until it dissolves.

Cool in an ice bath for 3-5 hours.

When the rabri is cold, add the whipped fresh cream, cardamom, rosewater, pistachios and saffron.

Mix well. When the saffron turns the rabri yellowishgreen, spoon the mixture into a fruit peel or pulp moulds (oranges, melon, papaya or mangoes are ideal) and freeze.

Remove and serve chilled.

Makhane ki Kheer by Priyanka Bhatt

Ingredients

Whole milk: 1 litre

Puffed lotus seeds (makhana/ fox nuts): 1/2 cup

Jaggery: 1/2 cup

Chopped nuts: 2/3 tbsp

Cardamom powder: 1 tsp

Method

In a pan, add milk and fox nuts. Cook on a low flame.

Keep stirring the milk with a spoon to make sure it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan.

The milk will eventually thicken and become creamy; this can take 20 minutes.

It will also have a nice pink colour. Switch off the gas and take the pan out of the flame.

In a separate pan, melt jaggery with approximately 1 tbsp of water. We are just melting the jaggery and not cooking it.

Once the jaggery and milk mixture are at normal room temperature, mix both of them. If either one is hot, milk can curdle.

Garnish with chopped nuts of your choice, and cardamom powder.

This kheer can be enjoyed both cold and warm.

Middle eastern double bean sundal by Vidya Gogul

Ingredients

Double beans: 1 cup

Zatar: 3 spoons

Sumac: 2 spoons

Salt to taste

Lime to drizzle

Carrot: two shredded

Coriander to dress

Olive oil or Tahini one spoon

Method

Soak double beans in water for three hours and boil.

Toss the beans in tahini and spices.

Layer them with carrots and cucumbers ( you can add even pomegranate seeds ).

Serve with coriander and a drizzle of lime.

Bhalla Papdi by Geeta Pal

Ingredients

Urad dal: 2 cups

Water: 1/2 cup

Asafoetida: 1/2 tsp

Salt: 1 tsp

Ginger-green chilli paste: 1 tbsp

Oil to fry

Dahi: 2 cups

Water: 1/2 cup

Black salt: 1/2 tsp

Sugar: 1/2 tsp

Papdis dipped in yogurt: 6

pieces

Boiled yam: Few slices

Boiled potatoes: 1 tbsp

Boiled kabuli chana: 1 tbsp

Yogurt: 8 tbsp

Kala namak (black salt):1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp

Roasted cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Sweet tamarind chutney: 1 tbsp

Coriander chutney: 1 tbsp

Garam masala: 1 tbsp

Pomegranate seeds: 1 tsp

Fresh coriander: 1 tsp

Thin sev: 1 tsp

Ginger: 3-4 juliennes

Beetroot: 3-4 juliennes

Method

For bhalla

Soak urad dal for 6 to 8 hours.

Add water and grind into a fine paste. Add hing, salt and ginger and green chilli paste to the paste and mix well.

Heat oil. Take a small ball of this mix and leave in oil.

Deep fry on medium until golden brown.

Soak in cold water for 15 minutes. Remove, press gently to squeeze out water and keep aside.

For chaat

Take yogurt in a bowl. Add water, black salt and sugar. Whisk to blend everything well.

Dip papdis in this yogurt for 20 seconds. Don’t leave it for too long or else the papdis will get soggy.

Use store bought papdis or make a dough using refined flour, salt and ajwain. Flatten with rolling pin and deep-fry until golden brown

Make a bed of soaked papdis.

Crush and place a bhalla on it.

Add two layers of yogurt.

Add boiled potatoes, boiled yam and boiled chana.

Sprinkle black salt, red chilli powder and cumin powder.

Add sweet tamarind chutney and coriander chutney.

Repeat the layers. Add few pomegranate seeds, fresh coriander and sev.

Garnish with ginger and beetroot and serve.

Gulab Jamun cookies by Vidya Gogul

Ingredients

A bar of butter

Oil: 1 cup

Vanilla & cardamom essence: 1tsp

Gulab jamun mix: 1 cup

Maida: 1 cup

Baking soda: 1 tbsp

Baking powder+icing sugar:3/4tsp

Method

Mix all ingredients to make a thickdough.

Make small balls and pat them into flat cookies on parchment paper. Bake at 1800 for 8-10 minutes.

Cool and serve with a drizzle of sugar syrup.

Patishapta or crepe by Joyadrita Chatterjee

Ingredients

Semolina: 1/5 cup

Sugar: 1.5 cup

Water: 2.5 cup

Maida: 1.5 cup

Ghee to drizzle while flipping the crepes

Full cream milk: 500 ml

Sugar: 50 g to 60 g

Method

Mix semolina, sugar and water in a big vessel.

Let it to soak for 7-8 hours as the semolina needs to dissolve completely. Then, mix maida.

Make a batter that is of a freeflowing consistency. If you need to dilute, add little milk.

Meanwhile, boil milk and sugar, and reduce this mixture until it changes to a light brownish hue and becomes crumbly.

Take care not to burn the mixture.

Once done, keep it aside, let it cool a little.

Homemade khoya/mawa is ready. Heat a non-stick/cast iron skillet, pour a ladle full of the batter, and

spread it like a crepe/dosa (smallmedium size). Add the khoya mixture in the centre.

Next, drizzle some ghee, and roll it completely until it looks like an elongated envelope. Patishapta is

ready. Serve it warm.