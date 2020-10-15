Rajinikanth pays property tax of Rs 6.56 lakh a day after Madras HC junked his plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Settling the row with the Chennai corporation, actor Rajinikanth on Thursday paid the property tax for a wedding hall he owns in the city. The move came a day after the Madras High Court pulled up the actor's counsel for wasting its time by filing the plea before making an appeal to the corporation.

The amount of Rs 6.56 lakh was paid in the form of a cheque to the assistant revenue officer of Kodambakkam zone.

The actor put out a tweet in Tamil on Thursday saying the episode was a lesson for him. "We should have appealed to the Chennai Corporation regarding the property tax demand for Raghavendra marriage hall. We could have avoided the mistake," the tweet read.

The row began after Rajinikanth filed a petition in the Madras High Court arguing that he was entitled to remission on property tax since he had made no revenue from the wedding hall due to the pandemic.