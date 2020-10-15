STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 750 crore Oragadam logistics park to woo manufacturers

The state government will extend support in the form of  necessary infrastructural support, regulatory permissions and  registrations subject to the applicable laws.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: GreenBase, in a joint venture with Global private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc, will invest Rs 750 crore to develop an Industrial and Logistics Park at Vadakkuppattu, Oragadam. The logistics park which will come up in  2.8 million square feet will cater to companies desirous of setting up  manufacturing and logistics units.

This will open up the job prospects  for various segments that shall help in the overall socio-economic  growth in the region, according to Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and  Managing Director, Hiranandani Group. The project is one among  the 14 projects for which Memorandum of Understanding was signed  recently. The state government will extend support in the form of  necessary infrastructural support, regulatory permissions and  registrations subject to the applicable laws.

It will encourage Single  window clearance to expedite the approval process in a seamless and  transparent manner which in turn culminates into the reduced time frame  for companies to be market ready and Go Live hassle-free, accoding to a  release. An additional power station has been commissioned  within the GreenBase Industrial park that will substantially reduce  utility costs for last mile connectivity which will be passed on to the  companies setting up units in the park.

Also, an uninterrupted power  supply will go a long way in reducing dependencies, capex and  operational expenses.  “Subject to eligibility, standard  incentives as per the Tamil Nadu Industrial Policy, 2014; will be made  available to companies who set up manufacturing units at GreenBase  Industrial & Logistics Park.

These fiscal benefits include capital  subsidy, stamp duty refund, training subsidy, electricity tax exemption  and other applicable incentives under the policy. These value  propositions are on offer at the GreenBase Industrial & Logistics  Park as a result of the affiliation with the state government, making it  a ‘win-win’ scenario for companies setting up their units within the  Park,” the release added.

