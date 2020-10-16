Sri Lankan drug trafficker ‘Katta’ Kamini remanded in Puzhal jail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Q branch officials of the State police on Wednesday arrested a Sri Lankan international drug trafficker from a hideout in Bengaluru. Sunil Gemini Fonseka alias ‘Katta’ Kamini, who is a proclaimed offender in Sri Lankan, was remanded in custody at Puzhal prison on Wednesday.

Fonseka, who is involved in murder conspiracies, was awarded death penalty in a drug trafficking case in the island nation. However, he escaped from Lanka and was reportedly staying at a house in Pudupakkam near Kancheepuram for the past six months.

Following a tip-off, a ‘Q’ branch team followed him to Bengaluru. Police found that Fonseka had rented the house posing as an entrepreneur. According to sources, Fonseka allegedly had contacts with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and several other international drug traffickers.