167 kg ganja worth Rs 21 lakh seized from Chennai, Ranipet; four men arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Mylapore police on Friday seized over 167 kg of ganja with a street value of at least `21 lakh and arrested four men from Ranipet and Chennai. The accused were identified as V Balaji (32), I Francis (47), V Prakash (54) and B Subramani (50).

“Based on a tip-off we seized about 21 kg ganja in Royapettah and during an inquiry we found that the men had a hideout in Ranipet and seized over 146 kg from a warehouse,” said Shashank Sai, DCP (Mylapore). The police said that the street value of two kg of ganja is over Rs 25,000.

The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody, while the seized contraband is to be destroyed by the magistrate’s order. The Drive against Drugs, an initiative by the city police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has seen over 1,000 kg ganja being seized and at least 150 arrested in the city.