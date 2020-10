Power cut in parts of Chennai on October 20, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Tuesday (October 20) in some parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work, said a statement from Tangedco. Supply will be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The areas are:

NOLAMBUR AREA: Aiswarya nagar, Vanagaram main road, Galaxy road, Sadayappa vallal st, Geason housing colony, S&P foundation, Nolambur TNHB, SRR nagar.

TAMBARAM MUDICHUR AREA: Balaji nagar, Swamy nagar, Mullai nagar, Navabhabibullah nagar, Purusothamman nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Kommaimman nagar, Nethaji nagar, Periyar salai, Saravabava nagar, Katabomman st, Sri Ram Nagar, S.K Avenue, Parvarthy nagar, Sakthi nagar, Royappa nagar, Vijay nagar, Singaravelan nagar, Astalakshmi nagar, Thirumudivakkam areas.

GUINDY AREA: Ramar koil st, Part of mount Poonamallee road,Vasantham nagar, Kalaingar nagar, Thanduma nagar, Part of Meenambakkam, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Kumaran nagar, Defence colony, Indira nagar, Matiyas nagar and surrounding areas.