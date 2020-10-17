Two women on two-wheeler run over by MTC bus near Tambaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two young women riding a two-wheeler died after they were allegedly knocked down and run over by an MTC bus near Tambaram on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as Mary Roselyn (20) from Perungalathur, and Kalaivani (19) from Naduveerapattu.

Construction works of stormwater drain (SWD) are underway on Selaiyur-Velachery road where the road has been dug up, forcing the motorists to have a bumpy ride. Mary who was riding the two-wheeler lost control while negotiating a pit.

As she slowed down the vehicle, a MTC bus going from Velachery to West Tambaram knocked down the vehicle and ran over it. The two women were trapped under the wheels and crushed to death, said the police. The police have registered a case for causing death due to negligence and booked the bus driver.