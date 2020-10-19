STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19: Evening fever camps in Chennai receiving good response with higher footfalls

The civic body recently began organising fever camps from 3 pm to 5 pm and from 6 pm to 8 pm, to screen the office-goers who return home after work. 

Published: 19th October 2020 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai corporation collect SWAB samples from the migrant workers who are working at the construction site at OMR on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Chennai corporation collecting swabs from migrant workers who are working at a construction site at OMR (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Corporation-run fever camps in the evenings have received good response from the public, especially office-goers, as more than 1,000 people have been visiting such camps daily since October 10.

On October 16 alone, a total of 2,138 people attended the 45 fever camps held that day. The civic body recently began organising fever camps from 3 pm to 5 pm and from 6 pm to 8 pm, to screen the office-goers who return home after work. 

Even though the number of evening camps are fewer compared to morning camps, the officials said the response has been good. 

“This is a pilot initiative. Based on daily footfall and feedback, number of evening camps will be increased,” an official with the Corporation’s health department said. 

A total of 8,642 people have attended the 223 evening fever camps between October 10 to 16. Swab samples from 118 visitors have been lifted.

Every evening, the civic body releases addresses of Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) and names and phone numbers of designated doctors in its website www.chennaicorporation.gov.in for people to check the location and timings of the camps. 

Officials said that at present the evening and night camps are being held only in the UPHCs at specific localities.

“So, people just need to search for the UPHC address and be present there if they have symptoms,” an official said. 

“Due to rainy season, we are still unsure how many people would turn up, but doctors will be present to take tests or recommend medicines,” added the official. 

Apart from this, 20,000 people on an average daily visit the camps in the mornings.  As many as 60,919 camps have been held so far and 30,76,220 people have visited them.

This is estimated to be around 30 per cent of Chennai’s population. A total of 1,71,293 swab samples were taken at the camps, of which 27,244 people turned positive, clocking a positivity rate of 15 per cent.

Swab samples

A total of 8,642 people have attended the 223 evening fever camps between October 10 to 16. Swab samples from 118 visitors have been lifted.

Officials said that at present the evening and night camps are being held only in the UPHCs at specific localities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fever camps Chennai Corporation
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp