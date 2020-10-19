Installation of waste incinerator opposed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The residents of Chitlapakkam are opposing installation of a 10-tonne solid waste incinerator, citing pollution concerns.

Locals allege that the municipality did not obtain mandatory clearance from the State Pollution Control Board. The waste incinerator was installed about 15 days ago, near the Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat office at a cost of Rs 45 lakh.

“Before the waste incinerator was installed, the garbage dumped in the area would be burnt and smoke would engulf the whole area. While incinerator is a good initiative, it should meet the TNPCB standards. Otherwise, it is equally dangerous,” said P Viswanathan, convenor, Chitlapakkam Residents’ Associations Co-ordination Committee.

“We want to know whether it is permissable to put an incinerator in a residential area and the possible environmental impact,” he said. When asked, officials say they have submitted a letter to TNPCB seeking permission to install the incineration plant.

Earlier, residents of Chitlapakkam raised concerns against the local body’s plans to set up an incinerator on the Chitlapakkam lake bund. They argued that no public hearing was conducted about the legalities or the possible environmental impact.