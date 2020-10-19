Southern Railway announces 15 special trains to meet Deepavali rush

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced 15 special trains to meet the rush during the Deepavali season. The Hyderabad - Tambaram daily special will leave Hyderabad at 6. 30 pm from October 20 to November 29 and reach Tambaram at 9.15 am the next day.

In the return direction, Tambaram - Hyderabad daily special will leave Tambaram at 5.10 pm from October 21 to November 30 and reach Hyderabad at 8 am the next day. The trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahububabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Nayudupeta Sullurpeta, and Chennai Egmore in both directions.

Similarly, Jamnagar - Tirunelveli bi-weekly special, Thiruvananthapuram - Korba bi-Weekly special, Puri - Chennai Central weekly special, Visakhapatnam- Chennai Central weekly special, Bhubaneswar - Chennai Central weekly special, Bhubaneswar - Rameswaram weekly special and Madurai - Bikaner weekly AC superfast special will be operated during festival season on specific dates.

Reservations for the above eight special trains will be available from Monday, said the railways in a statement. In another statement, the railways said seven special trains operated by other zones will also serve the southern zone. Gaya - Chennai Egmore weekly superfast special will leave Gaya on October 25, November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Similarly, six services of Chennai Egmore - Gaya weekly special will be operated from Egmore on October 27, November 3, 10, 17 and 24 and December 1. Bhubaneswar - Puducherry - Bhubaneswar weekly special will run from Bhubaneswar on October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Similarly, Yeswantpur - Kannur daily special, Secunderabad - Thiruvananthapuram daily special, Barauni - Ernakulam weekly special, Barauni - Ernakulam weekly special and Gorakhpur - Thiruvananthapuram (bi-weekly) specials will also be operated.