Dandiya goes digital

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not even the Coronavirus and the heavy rains of the past few days can dampen the Navratri celebrations. The fear of the virus has pushed people indoors with the cancellation of mass events, but people have found an alternate way to play dandiya and garba, i.e, online. This year Navratri started on October 17, and celebrations last for nine days.

Every year almost every mohallah has a dandiya event with young and old fine-tuning their dance steps weeks in advance and getting colourful with mirror work ghaghra cholis and kedias ready for the nine festive days. “Legend Navratri Utsav 2020 from Oct 17 till Oct 24 at SNC convention, Navratri Utsav on Oct 24 at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad, and some clubs are holding events, but only by invitation, mostly for their members,” says Vibhuti Jain, founder, Touch a Life Foundation and an avid dandiya player.

Bina Mehta

Even as the shopping, renting of chaniya cholis and accessories has been dull this year, “The revellers are finding newer ways to cope with the pandemic and their inability to congregate at mass venues,” shares Vibhuti. “Online competitions, where people are judged not just on their dancing skills, but also on their dress and make up; dandiya stick decorating, and designer mask competitions are being held and seeing enthusiastic participation,” informs Anika Khara, a fashion and image consultant, who has judged some of these events.

An all-India garba virtual competition ‘Garba Ni Ramjat’ was organised by city-based garba choreographer, Bina Mehta. The online event had 51 participants and 8,000 viewers on her YouTube channel. Bina is passionate about teaching dandiya and garba, and she has been doing so for the past 15 years. She has organised big-ticket events in the past, but says that this year only a few societies are holding small events with neighbours and their families in open spaces. Even though she is as busy as a bee teaching new and innovative steps to all those who ask her, she recommends: “This year stay home and stay safe.” Bina adds, “Many families are having dandiya nights online and they are fun too, get dressed up and play from home.”

Venu Mandala is an acclaimed dandiya choreographer and teacher for seven years. Not just has he been taking online classes for the past two months, but he is also having a nine-day celebration — all digital. He says, “For nine days, from 8 pm to 9 pm we are having a virtual party with a different theme in colour, song and style of dance each day.” Is there a dip in the excitement levels? “On the contrary, people are excited to play from the comforts of their homes. Very few people want to risk their lives to go out and play at public events,” says Venu.

However, Krupa Patel, an anchor says she is not feeling that 100 per cent craziness that she does every year. “I am missing the fun and the ambience. Looking at the pictures from last year and dreaming about it,” she says. Not to be left out, even she is logging in, to play dandiya with her friends.

People who traditionally play dandiya and garba have found a different avenue to enjoy this year. However, for those who dress up to go watch the performances, dance a casual round, enjoy the ambience, and relish the food, this year might be a let-down. The sheer scale, magnificence, and vibrancy of the Dandiya nights are missing. Until a favourable time, gather your friends and family, play your favourite Bollywood mashups, dress up and get online.

Navratri clothes guide

Vibhuti Jain says this year focus is on fusion. She recommends to choose separates, mix and match western with traditional, add dupatta in interesting ways or wear modern flared palazzos and kutchi jackets. Ajrakhs, Kutchi embroidered skirts and cholis, ikat and bandhani separates are in. Wear designer masks to match the outfits. Recycle old sarees, denims and skirts, and accessorise

— Tamanna S Mehdi

tamanna@newindianexpress.com

@tamannamehdi

(with inputs from Jaya Tejaswi B)