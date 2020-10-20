STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Elaneer made easy

While appeasing the elaneer-lover seems to be the motivation behind the venture, there’s much more heart behind finding a way to contribute to agricultural fair trade.

Published: 20th October 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

It was launched on Sunday by actor Vijay Sethupathi | debadatta mallick

It was launched on Sunday by actor Vijay Sethupathi | debadatta mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All it takes is a little bit of technology and plenty of will to make available the elusive elaneer at your doorstep it seems. For that’s what you get with the launch of Sowkea Agro’s Tender Springz Coconut Water. Now, you can pick one up at the neighbourhood supermarket or have it delivered to your house — all dehusked and ready to drink. 

Banking on small-scale farmers in the coconut-rich grounds of Pollachi and a minimalistic processing technique, the company assures a shelf-life of 20 days for Tender Springz. Launched on Sunday at The Leela Palace by actor Vijay Sethupathi and Sowkea Agro’s founder and CEO, RB Sivakumar, the product is available for consumption of people all across Tamil Nadu. In a few months, Bengaluru and Hyderabad folks too can savour it. 

While appeasing the elaneer-lover seems to be the motivation behind the venture, there’s much more heart behind finding a way to contribute to agricultural fair trade. For Sivakumar, whose education was funded by the failing farmlands that his parents had to sell, this was a plan always in the making. “We focus on individual, small-scale farmers, offering them a long-term contract and a stable procurement price for the entire year. If you look at coconut procurement price, it changes with every season. And you also have middlemen downsizing the income that farmers get. But we have offered them a large advance too,” he shares.

Such an effort becomes all the more vital when the pandemic and subsequent series of lockdowns made it impossible for coconut farmers to sell their produce the usual way. While many suffered loses, those associated with Sowkea Agro managed to stay afloat, he points out. It is for this reason that Sowkea Agro would continue to be a bridge between the farmer and the consumer.

Tender Springz, priced at Rs 60 (300 ml),  is available at supermarkets across the city and can be ordered from sowkea.com and Sowkea Doorstep Daily app.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elaneer
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp