IGNOU further extends application deadline 

CHENNAI: FOR the benefit of existing and prospective learners, housewives, employed, unemployed and other general public who are interested in applying for IGNOU, the university has extended the dates.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for fresh admission for July 2020 Admission Session till October 25, 2020. This extension of last date shall not apply to semester-based programmes — MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of six months duration or less.

Before proceeding for filling the form online, the applicant must have the following — scanned photograph (less than 100 KB); scanned signature (less than 100 KB); scanned copy of age proof (less than 200 KB); scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB); scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB); scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB); scanned copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line (less than 200 KB).

The online link for fresh admission is https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

For eligible SC/ST candidates, the fee exemption is available for selective Bachelors, PG Diploma and Diploma Programmes. Applicants from rural and remote areas who do not have Internet facility or are facing difficulties in submission of online forms may submit their applications offline.

For more details, visit IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in or send email to: rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in