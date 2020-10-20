Stepping up in a pandemic

By Express News Service

The year 2020 has been one of compromises but out-of-the-box ideas as well; especially, when it comes to festivals and celebration.

It came as no surprise when Navaratri followed suit and got people finding ways to fit the festive with the fastidious.

Even as the grandeur of the golu has stayed intact, the gala has become more of a virtual affair, with well-positioned camera phones making up for in-house appraisals.

As safety takes priority in Tamil households, you find even the gods on stands sporting handmade masks in line with the COVID protocols. Well, anything for some festive spirit, it seems!